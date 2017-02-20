Four high-profile terrorists killed in FR Tank

TANK: At least four extremists were killed on Monday in exchange of fire with Pakistan Army troops during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in FR Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) in its latest statement said that operation was conducted in Ping are of the district against the militants belonging to Asmatullah Shaheen Bhittani faction of banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

At least four high-profile terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire between extremists and the security forces. The terrorists were identified as Commander Zaman alias Toofan, Assistant Commander Umar who is reportedly son of TTP commander Asmatullah Shaheen. Commander Zulam Din alias Zulmat and Commander Wasiullah were also among deceased militants during the operation.

The group was involved in target killings, extortion and kidnaping for ransom in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and its surrounding areas. Asmatullah Shaheen was important member of outlawed TTP Shura and was killed by another TTP faction due to internal rift during 2014.