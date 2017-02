FAISALABAD: An incident of gas leakage in a house caused severe burn injuries to a family of four including two kids, here in the area of Jillani Park.



According to police, a fire broke out in the house of Haroon,resident of Jillani, due to gas leakage and the blaze engulfed entire surroundings within no time. Haroon, his wife Anita and children Dawood and Bilawal received burn injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital. Bilawal was stated to be in critical condition, stated sources.