Explosion at Colombia bullring injures dozens

BOGOTA: An explosion injured at least 26 people in the Colombian capital late Sunday night, most of them police guarding a bullring that had been targeted by protests on reopening last month, officials said.

“We condemn the attack with explosives. An unacceptable use of violence. We are told police officers are injured. There are no mortal victims,” Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo said on Twitter.

The defense ministry said 26 people were injured, two of them civilians and the rest police. The city hall put the figure of injured at 30, saying four were civilians.

Six of them had to undergo surgery and four of the police may lose eyes due to injuries from flying fragments, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas told reporters after visiting the hospital where they were treated.

The explosion struck near the Plaza Santamaria bullring in the Macarena district.

Police cordoned off the area at the center of the blast, where fragments of rubble lay as police explosives experts inspected the site.

Closed in 2012 by the city’s former leftist mayor Gustavo Petro, the bullring was ordered to reopen by Colombia’s Constitutional Court.

The bullring was beset by protesters when bullfights resumed there on January 22.

Police have been mounting a heavy guard at the venue every bullfight Sunday since the protests.

City Mayor Enrique Penalosa, who overflew the scene in a helicopter, said the area had been secured. The bullfight went ahead as planned.

“Anyone who wants to go to the bullfight can do so in safety,” Penalosa tweeted.