Erdogan remains next to his injured bodyguard hit by bus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again gained public attention following a video which showed how he remained next to his wounded bodyguard hit by bus until paramedics shifted him for treatment.

According to Turkish media, a bus carrying President Erdogan hit one of his bodyguards this week while the short video is widely circulating on local news websites since Saturday.

The media reported that the bus hit the bodyguard as it was leaving Elazığ Province, where Erdogan had been giving a speech.

Earlier on December 2015, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gained international popularity from a video which showed his humanitarian attention and respect to the Turkish nationals. In the video, Erdogan convinced a man to not commit suicide off of Istanbul’s Bosporus Bridge.

The incident took place while the presidential convoy was passing over the bridge when the man was attempting to jump off of the bridge, Daily Sabah reported.

The man, who was informed about the president, turned away from jumping and asked to speak to President Erdoğan.

The president talked the man, identified as Vezir Ç., out of his suicide attempt and promised to help him with his problems.