‘Enhanced security along Pak-Afghan border against common enemy’: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says enhanced security arrangements along Pak-Afghan Border are to fight terrorists of all hue and colour.



Chairing a high level meeting on security at GHQ in Rawalpindi today, he said terrorists are our common enemy.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan have fought against terrorism and shall continue these efforts together.

The Army Chief directed for more effective border coordination and cooperation with Afghan Security Forces to prevent cross border movement of terrorists including all types of illegal movement.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also welcomed recent proposals from Afghan authorities to take forward the mutual coordination for result oriented efforts against terrorism.