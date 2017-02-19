Special force to be established for judges’ security

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry on Sunday decided to organise special force to ensure security of judges while a three-member committee was also established to finalise budget and its strength within next 15 days.

Sources said the interior ministry decided to establish a special force for judges’ security. The three-member committee led by Director National Police Bureau Kaleem Imam while other members include Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police Tariq Masood and Director General (DG) National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Umar Shaikh. The committee will forward its recommendations in report to be generated in next 15 days.

According to sources, the committee will also consult Commandant Frontier Corps (FC) while the force will comprise officials of police, Rangers, FC and other security institutions.