Man arrested from Peshawar-Islamabad motorway

ISLAMABAD: Policemen opened fire on a suspicious vehicle on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway on Sunday after the driver tried to escape from the scene.

According to details, driver of a white Corolla didn’t pay heed to police signal at Toll Plaza near Peshawar and sped away.

Police resorted to firing as the vehicle coming from Swabi took u-turn towards Islamabad.

The vehicle took exit from Marati interchange and a suspect identified as accused Kashif Khan was detained on the service lane as he left the car. He has been shifted to Mardan police station.

According to Motorway Police, three people including a woman were on board the vehicle. Search is underway for other suspects.