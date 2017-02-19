Pakistan to export seafood to Xinjiang via land

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will soon start export seafood to Xinjiang via land and it is hoped that the time for deliveries will be shortened from more than 30 days to about 10, reports China Daily quoting official sources.

Frozen seafood will depart Pakistan’s Gwadar Port on the shores of the Arabian Sea in container trucks and enter China via the Khunjerab Pass, a land port in southern Xinjiang’s Kashgar prefecture, a more than 1,500-kilometer journey.

Meanwhile, Shanghai-based companies are aiming to boost their trade and investment further in 2017 in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative, particularly Pakistan.

The will focus on equipment and services exports – a key report issued by the city’s commerce and trade authorities said.

The value of new contracts written last year in the Belt and Road Initiative countries hit $8.9 billion, a 66.5 percent year-on-year increase, said the report by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce.

That contributed 72.3 percent to the total value of contracts written by Shanghai groups in foreign countries last year.

In the Belt and Road countries, Shanghai groups realized total sales last year of $4 billion.