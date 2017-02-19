Misbah will be given the see-off that he deserves upon retirement: Mickey Arthur

DUBAI: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur says Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq is a great leader and will be given all the respect and see-off that he deserves whenever he decides to retire.

Arthur while talking about Misbah’s retirement plan said he had a chat with him a few days ago and will have another detailed conversation with him in a day or two regarding his retirement.

“I really can’t say what he has planned but I will be talking to him again then [we] will see what he has planned,” he said.

“Misbah has given a lot to the team and he is a legend for Pakistan’s cricket. He is a great leader and deserves all the appreciation and all the respect and a good sign off which he deserves either now or whenever he decides to go.”

Much has been said about Misbah’s future in cricket and it was rumoured that he would announce his retirement after Pakistan’s disastrous Australia tour in January.

He said earlier this month that he would assess his physical fitness level prior to the West Indies tour before deciding upon his international career.

The unassuming middle-order batsman will be remembered for his remarkable leadership of an embattled Pakistan side in the aftermath of the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, which resulted in five-year bans for Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir.—Agencies