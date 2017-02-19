Mall Road suicide bomber’s facilitator sent on 30-day remand

LAHORE: A special anti-terrorism court on Saturday handed over alleged facilitator of Mall Road suicide bomber to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on a 30-day remand.

Anwar-ul-Haq was produced in ATC amid tight security. The court granted his remand after reviewing all the record and directed police to produce the accused again after expiry of remand.

On the other hand, security forces have arrested Anwar-ul-Haq’s two brothers Khalilullah and Hamidullah during raid in Tehsil Mamund of Bajaur Agency.

In his confessional statement, Anwar-ul-Haq said he belongs to a remote village in Bajaur Agency.

“I was associated with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and they trained me,” said the suspect, adding that he has visited Afghanistan around 15 to 20 times. He revealed that the suicide bomber belonged to a network which is operating from Afghanistan.—INP