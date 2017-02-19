Kings set 175-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

SHARJAH: Karachi Kings sets big target of 175 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in 13th fixture of PSL at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.Karachi Kings scored 174 runs on the loss of 4 wickets. Shoaib Malik played unbeatable of 51 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi today won the toss and opted to field first against Karachi Kings in 13 T20 of PSL at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Earlier Karachi Kings registered their first win of the Pakistan Super League 2017 as they thrashed the defending champion Islamabad United by 8 runs under Duckworth-Lewis method at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.