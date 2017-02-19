JI to fully contest in 2018 election with its honest, talented leadership: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, on Sunday said elimination of economic irregularities and the system based exploitation was necessary for complete eradication of terrorism and making Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful country.

Senator Sirajul Haq said injustice distribution of resources shattered the society into many pieces as few political pandits were enjoying elite class facilities, whereas, 20 crore nationals were forced to live a tough life as they were deprived of their basic living rights.

The JI Ameer was addressing conclusion session of three-day Leadership Training Workshop 2017 jointly organised by central, provincial and district level leadership of the political party at Mansoora – Lahore. The event was also attended by Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim, Rashid Naseem, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Dr. Fareed Ahmed Piracha, Asadullah Bhutto, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, all provincial chiefs and district-level officials.

During his address, Sirajul Haq announced that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will firmly contest the forthcoming 2018 general election with eligible and honest leadership to stop atrocities of corrupt leaders. He urged nationals to change their electoral attitude which was crucial to bring longstanding change in the country.

The Senator said, “Pakistanis want change as each individual feels terrible over spread of terrorism, unlawlessness and economic irregularities but he don’t stand for changing the exploitation based system,” He said the rulers will witness their political death when the nation rejected for slavery of such culprits.

The JI Ameer said worst-ever exploitation of nationals’ rights were made during 70 years in the bard of democracy. The gang members that seized the rulership packed their safes with national treasury, on the other hand, the nationals provided elite class facilities to the rulers in term of bills and taxations.

Sirajul Haq trashed the rulers, saying that the current rulers pushed the nation to slavery of Jewish institutions through embezzlement of billions’ worth loans grabbed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB).

The JI Ameer also criticised controversial plea bargaining move of the government, which allowed elites to get clean chit by institutions despite being defaulter of billions, whereas, a common man faced disconnection of power meter if failed to pay off his bill worth Rs1000.

Senator Sirajul Haq urged JI provincial and district-level leadership to hail voice of common man and their issues to make the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) as centre of expectation for the nationals. He reiterated that imperialists and status-quo leaders will never loss their grip on rulership until unity of the nation for implementation of a governance system based of Shariah and justice.