JI demands end to robberies, condemns police charge on Orangi Town protestors

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi leaders strongly condemned the police behavior against peaceful protesters in Orangi Town area as at least five people have been injured while several others were arrested on Sunday.

A large number of people residing at Islam Chowk area of Orangi Town took to streets on Sunday against rising theft and robberies in the area as well as the inability of area police to arrest the robbers.

The police resorted to aerial firing and baton change against protesting area residents.

In a joint statement on Sunday, Engr. Naeem and district West chief Abdul Razzaq Khan and Zonal head of Orangi Zone Manazir Hussain have said that area police is liable for protection of the dwellers against robbers while unfortunately the relevant police officials are badly failed in curbing crime in Orangi Town area.

They were of the view that holding a protest demonstration against failure of relevant police stations is a basic democratic right of the citizens.

The JI leaders demanded of the Inspector General of Police, Sindh A D Khawaja to take notice of the deteriorating law and order situations in the Orangi Town area of district west.

The JI leader also expressed his sorrow and grief to Ab Tak News channel, whose cameraman had been injured during the clashes between police and protesters.