FPSC rebuts news regarding CSS guess papers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) rebutted news item appeared in social media regarding availability of guess paper/questions similar to CSS-2017 Examination.

A news item has appeared in the press about availability of guess/ questions on social media relating to two compulsory papers of CSS-2017 Examination, much before actual conduct of the papers.

It has been alleged that the actual questions in the papers were quite similar, said a press release.

It is emphasized that strong and foolproof mechanisms are in place to maintain secrecy and confidentiality of question papers as well as other related information at the Federal Public Service Commission.

It is felt that certain quarters may be making an attempt to cast aspersions on the working of FPSC.

The matter has been taken very seriously by the Commission and accordingly referred to Federal Investigation Agency to probe and investigate the matter.—APP