Armed Forces’ raids to bring peace in Pakistan: Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE: Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, on Sunday said that Pakistan Armed Forces’ raids on terrorist hideouts established by India on Afghanistan soil will bring peace in the country.

Liaqat Baloch, however, urged the federal and provincial government, as well as security forces to ensure resolution of difficulties to Afghan refugees who were living peacefully in Pakistan. He said patriotic Afghan refugees were friends of Pakistan.

Liaqat Baloch made the statement while meeting delegation comprising representatives of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Jammu and Kashmir and Afghanistan. The delegation exchanged views with Liaqat Baloch over fresh series of terrorist attacks, Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination right. The delegation also apprised the MYC SG pertaining latest actions against Afghan refugees by security institutions.

While commenting over Kashmiris’ struggle, Baloch said self-determination was superior right of Kashmiris while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will consider support to Kashmir movement as its religious, patriotic and humanitarian responsibility. He urged international community and especially Muslim countries to resolve long-standing dispute of Kashmir as the people were suffering worst-ever atrocities of Indian forces.

Liaqat Baloch said India was now operating terrorist attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan soil. He added Pakistan Armed Forces’ raids on terrorist hideouts established by India on Afghanistan soil will bring peace in the country.

While talking to delegation of Afghan refugees regarding latest raids of security forces, Baloch said bringing peace was crucial need of Pakistan. Terrorists were enemies of humanity which needed to be eliminated completely, he added.

Liaqat Baloch said that a session of Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC) was summoned in view of current scenario of the country. However, final date for the session will be announced soon, he said.