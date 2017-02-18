Terrorists involved in Lahore blast captured: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that 10 terrorists involved in Monday’s suicide attack in front of Punjab Assembly were apprehended by law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference, Shahbaz Sharif said that 14 people had embraced martyrdom in the suicide blast.

“The militant network who is behind the attack, is operating from Afghanistan,” he said, adding that the government would avenge the martyrdom of each Pakistani.

The chief minister also urged political rivals to refrain from politicking on the national issue of terrorism.

“It is unfortunate that some parties criticized the police and Punjab government despite the great sacrifice of our law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, a video confession of Anwar ul Haq, who is said to be the handler of suicide bomber, was played on this occasion.

Anwar ul Haq confessed that they were trained in Afghanistan to launch terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. At least 14 people, including DIG Traffic Captain Ahmed Mubeen and SSP Zahid Gondal, had been killed and scores of others wounded in the suicide blast. INP