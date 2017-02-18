Terror attacks not to affect census in Pakistan: Asif Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa on Saturday said that all is set to begin the nationwide drive of fresh census from 15th of next month and current terror attacks would not affect the census in the country.



The Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa was addressing a workshop in Islamabad and he said over 200,000 Army personnel will provide security to the staff engaged in the six months long process.

He said house listing will start from 15th while population count will begin from 18th of next month.

New constituency delimitations will follow the census process.