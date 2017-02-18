MADRID: A Spanish court on Friday acquitted King Felipe VI’s sister in her trial over charges that alleged she had helped her husband evade taxes.
But Princess Cristina’s husband Inaki Urdangarin was jailed for six years and three months for siphoning off millions of euros between 2004 and 2006 from a foundation he headed.
Spanish king’s sister acquitted in fraud case
MADRID: A Spanish court on Friday acquitted King Felipe VI’s sister in her trial over charges that alleged she had helped her husband evade taxes.