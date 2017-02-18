Softball training and coaching camp inaugurated

KARACHI: A softball training and coaching camp opened at Defence Authority Public School on Friday.

The general secretary of Sindh Softball Association (SSA), Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, performed the inauguration. More than 100 players are participating in the training camp.

Merchant said on the occasion that the SSA was taking steps for the promotion of this game.

He was of the view that Karachi is the nursery of the game of softball and several players from this city participated in international events and performed well.

Merchant said that various events would be organized to promote softball at the grassroots level. He said that in various schools and colleges coaching and umpiring courses are being conducted for the sports teachers. The Principal of the School, Junaid Farrukh Siddiqui, welcomed the holding of the training camp. APP