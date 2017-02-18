Sirajul Haq urges govt to take parties and nation on board over military courts

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that had the NAP been implemented in letter and spirit and had it not been used to curb the religious circles, terrorism could have been controlled to a great extent.

Addressing the JI leadership at central, provincial and district level from all over the country, at Mansoora on Saturday, he however said that apart from taking ad hoc measures, it was also imperative to remove the root cause of terrorism to ensure lasting peace.

Sirajul Haq said that due to the incompetence and disinterest of the rulers, every citizen felt insecure and the masses were highly disturbed over the law and order situation.

He said that while the rulers had elaborate security arrangements for themselves and their families on state expense, the general public had been left at the mercy of terrorists. As a result, scores of innocent people were falling victim of terrorist activities.

The JI chief said it was the responsibility of the government to take the political parties and the nation into confidence on the military courts for curbing terrorism and a decision should be taken through a national consensus.

Sirajul Haq said that the rulers had kept silent on India’s involvement in terrorism after the arrest of senior RAW agent Kal Boshah Yadav.

The government did not consider it necessary to apprise the world community of New Delhi’s open interference in this country although in view of Kal Boshah’s confessional statement, it was essential for the government to take effective measures to prevent terrorism and also take up the matter at world level and pressurize India to give up her subversive plans against this country.

Sirajul Haq said that the enforcement of the Nizam e Mustafa was the only way to solve the problems of the masses and the country and added that if the rulers gave up the slavery of the colonial powers and opted the slavery of the Holy Prophet( pbuh), the solution for each and every problem could be found out.

He said the JI was the party of the poor and oppressed masses. He urged the JI workers and members to be helpful to the needy. He said the common man was facing hardships due to the wrong policies of the government.

The rulers were making tall claims of development and prosperity but the people were committing suicide due to their financial problems. Around twenty million children of schools going age were deprived of primacy education. As for health sector, each bed in the government hospitals had three patients on the average.