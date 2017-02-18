Remains of Sehwan blast victims found in garbage dump

SEHWAN SHARIF: Local administration, in an outrageous act, threw the body parts of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine blast victims into heap of garbage near a residential area on outskirts of Sehwan.

The shocking move of concerned department has sparked grief and anger among the natives who denounced the act and said that the parts should be buried instead of dumping in the litter.

However, on the identification by media the body parts have been removed from the garbage whereas the administration has also cleaned the area to hide its negligence.

After the incident was reported on media, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the ill-deed.

Murad Ali Shah ordered to bury the body parts of Sehwan blast victims which are currently thrown in garbage.

On February 16, at least 88 people were martyred and over 250 others were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the crowded shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif.