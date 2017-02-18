PM directs, authorizes armed forces, LEAs to eliminate enemy with full force

SEHWAN SHARIF: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Nawaz Shairf has directed and authorised the armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to eliminate the enemy wherever they are with the full force of the state. He said that war on terror will end and it will conclude with the victory of our people, including our positive values that bind us.

While chairing a meeting at Sehwan in wake of terrorist attack on the Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif stated, “In the pursuit of peace and prosperity, every State in history has faced opposition from those who have wished to revert them to primitive and barbaric roots. Pakistan has been fighting a war on its identity since its inception. For the past many years, we have been fighting the enemies from within, and those abroad. We have faced dark days in our history.”

The Prime Minister further said, “However, we have always come through with a resilience that has been an inspiration for the world. It is time for us to unite and fight against the radicals, wherever they may be, inside or coming from outside and I direct and authorize my armed forces and law enforcement agencies to eliminate the enemy where ever they are with the full force of the state.”

PM Nawaz said it is an obligation on us towards future generations and others facing oppression. We must hold firm, but reject fear and renounce this depravity wherever we see it with a moral rebuke we reserve only for the most heinous. My administration will do its part in ensuring defeat to those who question our humanity, and the rights and liberties of our fellow countrymen.

Chief Secretary briefed the PM regarding attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine. During the meeting, Prime Minister specifically directed government of Sindh to ensure fool proof security measures of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan. Chief Minister Sindh assured the PM that every possible measure will be taken to improve the security of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine and other shrines in Sindh.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived at Nawab Shah alongwith Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (R) Nasser Khan Janjua. PM enquired about the injured at Nawab Shah that were injured during yesterday’s terror attack at Sehwan Sharif.

Upon arrival at Nawab Shah, Prime Minister was received by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other senior civil and military officials. INP