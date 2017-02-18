Peshawar Zalmi set 137-run target for Islamabad United

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi have set a target of 137 runs for Islamabad United In the 12th fixture of the second edition of Pakistan Super League, which was being played at Sharjah cricket Stadium here on Saturday.



However, captain Darren Sammy (20), Afridi (17) and Wahab (23) steered the team to a respectable total.

Zalmi have won two matches and lost one. Their match against Quetta Gladiators on Friday was abandoned due to rain.

United have won two matches so far and lost two, including their 8-run D/L defeat to Karachi Kings last night in a rain-affected game.

Earlier Islamabad United had won the toss and put the Zalmi in to bat first.