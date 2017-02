THATTA: A person was killed and three others sustained injuries in an accident near Keenjhar Lake on Saturday.

According to details, a speedy Pickup van overturned near Keenjhar Lake, National Highway. As a result, Ayub Dhal resident of village Tando Hafiz Shah died on the spot while Abdul Rashid, Hussain Bux and Wikyo Dhal were injured.

The deceased and injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Thatta.