Mushahid lauds professionalism of PAF personnel, role in aerial defence

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has lauded the sound professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel and role in aerial defence.

He stated this while speaking during a visit of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence to Air Headquarters on Friday. Upon arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guests were received by Chief of the Air Staff, PAF Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

The Committee was given a detailed briefing regarding the role and task of the Pakistan Air Force. While talking at the occasion, the Air Chief talked about the PAF role in the aerial defence of Pakistan. He also highlighted the pivotal role played by PAF in Operation Zarb-e-Azb in synergy with other services.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed acknowledged the role played by PAF in recent times and termed it as one of the best air forces of the world. Later on, the Committee also visited the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra where chairman PAC Kamra, Air Marshal Arshad Malik received them.

The Committee was given a detailed briefing about the role and task of PAC, Kamra. During the visit, the committee also witnessed the production of state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder aircraft and appreciated the performance of established facilities and acknowledged the role played by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra in self reliance and enhancing indigenous capabilities in the field of aviation. INP