Masses will reject political jugglers’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Information Secretary, Amirul Azeem, who is also Group Leader for NA 128 in the city, has said that in the next general elections, the masses would reject the political jugglers and the stalwarts known for corruption.

He was speaking at a ceremony for the distribution of wedding gifts to the deserving families on behalf of the Al-Khidmat Women Trust at a local hotel on Saturday. JI Lahore chief Zikrullah Mujahid and Member, Islamic Ideology Council, Begum Samiha Raheel Qazi, also spoke on the occasion.

Amirul Azeem said that corrupt people came to power through the use of wealth and plundered the public money. He said the country had abundant resources but these resources were not being used properly and for public welfare. The priorities of the rulers were Metro bus and Orange line train and not to raise the living standard of the poor.

Begum Samiha Raheel Qazi, told the gathering that the JI women wing was always striving for public welfare.

On the occasion, Dowry sets were given away to the deserving families for the wedding of their daughters.