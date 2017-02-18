Kraft merger bid ‘fundamentally undervalues’ firm: Unilever

THE HAGUE: An offer by giant US food and beverage company Kraft Heinz to merge with Unilever was snubbed because it “fundamentally undervalues” its Dutch rival, Unilever said Friday.

The Rotterdam-based group said the Kraft offer represented an 18% premium over the share price at close on Thursday. “This fundamentally undervalues Unilever,” it said in a statement, adding it had “no merit, either financial or strategic, for Unilever’s shareholders. Unilever does not see the basis for any further discussions.”

Kraft Heinz said Friday it had made an offer to Dutch giant Unilever to merge both companies, creating a leading consumer goods company, but was rejected.

The US company would nevertheless work towards a deal to combine both groups, it said in a statement filed with the London Stock Exchange. Agencies