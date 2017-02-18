KP heroics beat Qalandars by 5 wickets

SHARJAH: Kevin Pietersen and Sarfraz Ahmed helped Quetta Gladiators to defeat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in 11th match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 2 being played at Sharjah cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a gigantic target of 201, Gladiators, after losing their top order in quick succession, were revived by a stormy 88 unbeaten off 42 balls by Pietersen, who returned to his destructive batting form after failing in the earlier three matches.

Helped along by Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, the England batsman steered the Gladiators to the target. Anwar Ali hit the finishing runs after Sarfraz departed for 45.

Kevin Pietersen was awarded man of the match.

Earlier, Qalandars have won two and lost two matches so far in the second edition of PSL. Gladiators have won two and lost one match, while their match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday was abandoned due to rain.