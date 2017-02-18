Kashmiris striving for freedom from Indian occupation: Malik

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik in Indian occupied Kashmir, has said that the Kashmiri people have been striving for their freedom from Indian occupation for the past several decades and their sentiments are well known.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing of civilians by Indian troops in the garb of armed encounters as state terrorism.

He said that the intimidating statement by Indian Army Chief, ministers and police were like encouraging this ugly trend of innocent killings.

The JKLF Chief said, as the overwhelming majority of Kashmir stands with the cause of freedom, the recent statements by Indian officials are actually a direct threat to the Kashmiris.

“Today Indian Army Chief, ministers, and other officials by issuing such ridiculous and threatening statements want to repeat the 1990s era and push thousands of peaceful resistance lovers towards armed struggle.

This indicates their lack of political maturity and human sensitivity,” he added.