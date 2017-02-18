JI will launch mass contact campaign from March 23

LAHORE: The Jamat-e-Islami will launch a mass contact campaign from March 23 in continuation of its corruption-free Pakistan drive and preparations for the general elections, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, said here on Saturday.

He was delivering his presidential address at the symposium in the JI leadership training workshop at Mansoora.

Liaqat Baloch said the JI aimed at playing an effective and positive role in forging complete unity among the religious forces to safeguard the country’s Islamic ideology, culture and Islamic laws.

He said that the corrupt elite ruling the country so far had given the nation nothing except poverty, ignorance and unemployment and the country’s image abroad had been lowered due to their corruption and wrong policies. As a result, the hold and the net work of the foreign agencies in the country had been strengthened.

He said that the JI would give a much better government to the nation and also adopt foreign, financial and internal policies keeping in view supreme national interest.

The JI provincial heads including Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui from Sindh, Abdul Haq Hashmi from Balochistan, Mian Maqsood Ahmed from Punjab and Mushtaq Ahmed Khan from the Khyber P, also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the political, economic, social and administrative problems facing their provinces.