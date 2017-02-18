Hundreds of migrants enter Spain from Morocco

MADRID: Hundreds of migrants stormed the border between Morocco and Spain at Ceuta on Friday, days after Morocco warned the EU of fresh migrant trouble following a row over a trade deal.

The Spanish civil guard — or paramilitary police — told AFP that “several hundred” migrants had stormed the border fence into the Spanish North African territory and that some had been injured. Three officers were hurt while trying to keep the migrants back, a civil guard spokesman said. Footage shot by the local Faro de Ceuta television showed dozens of euphoric migrants wandering the streets of the seaside enclave, ecstatic to have finally crossed into a European Union state. APP