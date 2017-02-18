Govt plans to institutionalize CDLD policy for identification, execution of projects: LG Minister

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA) Syed Khurshid Shah has said that the government has a miserably failed to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit.

In a statement issued on Friday, Syed Khurshid Shah said that surge in incidents of terrorism was matter of grave concern and in the wake of prevailing circumstances implementation of NAP was vital.

He said that the Opposition parties extended full cooperation with government for elimination of menace of extremism and terrorism but it miserably failed to acknowledge the regional and global situation.

Khurshid Shah said that the Interior and Foreign Ministries have totally failed to play any role in this regard and the government showed its incapability by running the Foreign Ministry without minister. He said that about 88 people died and at least 250 others wounded in suicide blast at shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif which reveals failure of the security departments. INP