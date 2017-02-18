Govt, army on same page against terrorism: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Feb 18 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has said that anti state elements are being dealt with ironic hands.

He said the government and army were on the same page against all anti state elements.

Addressing an inaugural gas supply ceremony at town Mari Lak (NA-65), he said provision of basic facilities to the people was priority of the government and completion of various development projects was a proof that country was on the right path of prosperity.

He said that billions of funds were being utilized in NA-65 whereas provision of gas process to 51 villages was in progress.