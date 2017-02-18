Dar calls parliamentary leaders, discusses military courts issue with them

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Statistics, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday made a telephonic contact with the parliamentary leaders and discussed with them matters concerning extension in working of military courts for speedy trial of terrorists.

The parliamentary leaders that the Finance Minister called included Maulana Fazalur Rahman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and Maulana Attaur Rahman.

During his telephone conversation with them, Ishaq Dar emphasized the need for complete consensus in this matter and said that a prompt decision was vital to counter the fresh wave of militancy that had gripped the country during the last few days.

Referring to the recent incidents in FATA, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, Awaran, and Sehwan Sharif, the Minister said that it was heart wrenching to see so many precious lives being lost in gory incidents of terror in all the four provinces. He said that an effective and well-coordinated response on part of the federal and provincial governments was need of the hour.

Continuation of the military courts was essential for ensuring continuation of the momentum of anti terrorism campaign and the political leadership in the Parliament needed to show unity as well as complete unanimity of views on this issue. There can be no compromise on the safety and security of the people and the country, the Minister remarked.

The parliamentary leaders expressed agreement with Minister Dar on having a well-coordinated and fitting response to the terrorist threat.

The Minister also earlier made phone call to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asking him to facilitate early convening of meeting of the parliamentary committee on the subject of military courts so that a concrete decision in the matter could be taken as early as possible.