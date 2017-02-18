Afghan cooperation imperative to wipe out terrorism: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Foreign Affairs Aizaz Chaudhry has said that Afghanistan’s cooperation was imperative to wipe out terrorism and ensure peace in the region.



Pakistan desires cooperation of Afghan intelligence, leadership and other institutions to address the issues for holding peace in the region.

Talking to PTV, he said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and for that, Afghan leadership, military intelligence, and other stakeholders should come forward to formulate strategy to resolve the problems.

Pakistan was taking all important steps like border management and patrolling on border areas to stop the infiltration of terrorists from Afghan side to this region.

He said that Pakistan’s military and civil leadership had given message to the Afghan side to take measures so that terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan could be controlled in a befitting manner.

Pakistan and regional countries had serious concerns of the presence of “Daesh” in Afghanistan which could be a threat for the region.

He said that Pakistan had achieved successes in Tribal areas and was controlling the area effectively. He said that America could play role and ask Afghanistan to take serious steps for ensuring peace in the region.

To a question regarding relations with new leadership of America, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted good relations with neighboring and regional countries, as well as America to achieve economic progress for benefit of the people.

The international community was observing changes in the region through China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Foreign Secretary said that connectivity of roads would benefit Central Asian and regional countries.

To another question he said that Pakistan civil and military leadership unitedly made efforts to flush out terrorism and development in the country.

Replying to a question he said that Pakistan and United States were cooperating in Science and Technology, defence, trade, education, agriculture and other sectors.

He said that all out efforts would be made to bring improvement in relations with America in different sectors.

Aizaz Chaudhry said that cooperation of America in addressing the terrorism issues would be helpful for Pakistan. He said that there was need to further strengthen relations with America in economic, education, energy and other fields to achieve progress for the people of Pakistan.