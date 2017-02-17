Two terrorist killed

BAJAUR: The security forces on Friday killed two militants while planting a bomb along the road in Dangi Sar Damaodal area of the agency.



Official sources told APP that two unidentified miscreants have been killed with the firing of security forces and members of peace committee.

The sources added that security forces opened fire on militants when they were busy in planting of explosive devices along the road.

Two militants were killed while arms and explosives were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile the administration has tightened the security of public places across the agency in the wake of recent terror attacks in the country.

According to the officials, hundreds of more Bajaur Levies personnel have been deployed at various public and sensitive areas in the agency.