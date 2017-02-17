Sindh CM says he has given priority to road network

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has given top priority to the development of Karachi and improvement of education system.

This he said while talking to American Ambassador Mr David M. Hale who accompanied by US Consul General in Karachi Ms Grace W. Shelton met him here at the CM House. Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon and Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that he had started development of infrastructure of Karachi which included development of road network, construction and remodeling of flyovers, underpasses and improvement of sewerage system. “Once the development of infrastructure of the city is completed the city would give a good look and there would be smooth traffic flow,” he said.

The visiting ambassador said that his government was also supporting Sindh government in health and education sector. On this the chief minister urged him for more support for capacity building of teachers from primary to secondary level.

They both agreed to work together for promotion of education and health services. The chief minister presented ajrak, Sindhi topi and Sindhi music album to the visiting guest.—APP