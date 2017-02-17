PTI chief linked PM with Panama Papers for political gains: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH) Marriyum Aurangzeb said though name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in Panama papers but Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan made a deliberate attempt to link the Premier with the case for political reasons.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, she said that perhaps Nawaz Sharif was the first prime minister in the world who has abdicated his legal immunity and presented himself for accountability.

She said that the Prime Minister’s counsel did not contest the maintainability of the case as Nawaz Sharif himself wanted that allegations against his name should be cleared.

The Minister said that authenticated and verified documents as a proof regarding property transfer and money trail have been submitted in the court and if Imran Khan has any objection, he should bring counter evidence in the court, instead of leveling unsubstantiated allegations.

She said that PTI chief was trying to give the impression that no documents and proofs have been presented by the PML-N counsels which was wrong and as Information Minister it was her responsibility to unravel the truth before the nation.

She said on the other hand PTI team presented only newspaper clippings and forged documents in the court and no proofs were given to counter PML-N documents. She said Nawaz Sharif was the only Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who has won the mandate of the people thrice. She said Pakistan was fortunate that it had a visionary leader like Nawaz Sharif as its prime minister who has made the defence of the country impregnable and revived the economy besides launching record number of energy projects. The Health Insurance programme is also a gift from the Prime Minister to the nation, she added.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also loves people of KPK and wants to initiate a comprehensive programme inclusive of security, transport, health and education projects. She offered that Imran Khan should join hands with the government to get these projects implemented and executed in the KPK province.—INP