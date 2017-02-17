PM vows to counter terrorists with full force

NAWABSHAH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to eliminate the enemies wherever they are with full force. Chairing a meeting in Sehwan Sharif on Friday, he said it is time for us to unite and fight against the internal and external terrorists.

Nawaz Sharif said it is an obligation on us towards future generations and others facing oppression.

During the meeting, the prime minister urged for the need to unite against terrorist elements.

“We are fighting internal and external enemies. We are fighting a war for our identity,” the Prime Minister said.

Chief Secretary Sindh briefed the Prime Minister during the meeting.