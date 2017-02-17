PM Nawaz , Sirajul Haq condemn attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq Thursday strongly condemned the brutal terror attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and said he would do everything in his power to protect the country.

“An attack on one of us, is an attack on all. The attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar represents an attack on the progressive, inclusive future of Pakistan; one where every man, woman and child is entitled to life, liberty and property in the pursuit of happiness no matter their religion,” he in a statement issued by PM’s Media Office here said.

The prime minister said, “The Sufi people predate Pakistan, and formed an important part in the struggle for its formation. Any attack on them, is a direct threat to the Pakistan of Jinnah and will be dealt as such.”

“The past few days have been hard, and my heart is with the victims. But we can’t let these events divide us, or scare us. We must stand united in this struggle for the Pakistani identity, and universal humanity,” he added.

“We have faced tougher circumstances, and still persevered. I will do everything in my power to protect this country, and what it represents,” the prime minister maintained.

The prime minister directed all state institutions to mobilize all resources for rescue and relief after this brutal terror attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine.

All necessary medical services must be provided to the injured, he further directed.

On the other hand, The JI Senator prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses.—Agencies