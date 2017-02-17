Gladiators-Zalmi match abandoned due to rain

SHARJAH: The crowds were left frustrated on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after the match between Quetta and Peshawar was abandoned after frequent spells of rain.



Opener Tamim Iqbal made 62 runs off 46 balls as he returned to the pavilion not out after tried to hold fort after Zalmis lost three wickets in three successive overs, soon after play resumed.

Peshawar Zalmi stood at 72 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of the 12th over when the match was halted due to rain a second time.

Morgan lost his wicket to Riley Rossouw’s beautifully bowled delivery. Eion Morgan took bait as Rossouw bowled a tough outside off side and drew forward to give a healthy outside edge that carried comfortably to first slip where Asad Shafiq pouched it.

Earlier, Table topping Peshawar Zalmi won the toss earlier and chose to bowl against Quetta Gladiators.