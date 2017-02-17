NATO to boost naval presence in Black Sea

BRUSSELS: NATO will step up naval war games and surveillance in the Black Sea to complement its increased land and air force presence near a more assertive Russia, the alliance said Thursday.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg insisted the decision taken by alliance defence ministers in Brussels was not designed to be a provocation at a time of heightened tensions with Russia, which annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

“We agreed on… an increased NATO naval presence in the Black Sea for enhanced training, exercises and situational awareness,” Stoltenberg told a press conference. A NATO official told AFP on condition of anonymity the decision was taken to deal with Russia’s military buildup in the Black Sea and bolster the alliance’s southeastern flank after it sent troop reinforcements to the Baltic States and Poland in the northeast.—APP