Jesus absence offers Aguero chance of renaissance

HUDDERSFIELD: Pep Guardiola faces a double selection quandary as he prepares for an FA Cup fifth round visit to in-form Championship club Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Manchester City manager, still active on three fronts as he seeks silverware in his first season in the English game, will be without injured Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus who broke a metatarsal in this week’s league victory at Bournemouth.

The talented teenager, who had scored three goals in as many league games since his January arrival, may not play again this season, with estimates putting his rehabilitation period at two to three months.

Jesus has been flown to Barcelona to undergo treatment with Ramon Cugat, the City manager’s physician of choice who has overseen the rehabilitation of a number of the club’s players this season.

But Guardiola’s decision as to Jesus’s replacement is complicated by the looming Champions League last 16 first leg tie with French club Monaco, which takes place at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Thereafter, and assuming they do not have to schedule an FA Cup replay with Huddersfield, City have a 12-day break until they are in action in a league visit to struggling Sunderland on March 5, with Guardiola using that opportunity to take his players to Abu Dhabi for a period of warm weather training.