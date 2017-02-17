Girl killed by train while taking selfie on platform in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: A girl was killed while posing for a selfie with a passing train at Faridabad area here on Friday.



The girl was waiting for the train en-route to Rawalpindi from Karachi. She tried to snap a selfie with the moving train but was knocked down by it.

Both the legs and arms of the girl were cut as a result of the accident. She was shifted to Nishtar hospital in Multan due to sharp injury on the head.

However; she succumbed to her wounds. Police recovered the mobile phone of the girl and has initiated investigation into the matter.