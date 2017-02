QUETTA: Frontier Corps foiled a sabotage bid and defused a planted improvised explosive device (IED) in Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti on Friday.



According to FC spokesman, following on a tip off, a FC personnel along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and defused IED which was planted beside the road by unknown men for sabotage activities.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects. Further investigation was underway.