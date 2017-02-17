Development, progress in country baffled PTI: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State (MoS) for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that ongoing process of development and progress in the country has baffled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and it was trying to disrupt the process through its negative politics.

He said PTI has always played a negative role in development process and now it seemed this particular party was not happy with measures for progress of people.

The mega projects were being launched by present government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in different areas, he added.

Addressing a joint press conference along with PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz here on Thursday, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that PTI Chief Imran Khan has nothing to present in Supreme Court in Panama case. He said if Imran has proofs regarding the case, then he should present before the court. The MoS for CADD said economy of the country was getting strengthened and being recognized by renowned international monetary institutions. The popularity of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also being acknowledged in different surveys, he added. He said Imran Khan has no respect for institutions, adding that he has always tried to malign them. The Minister expressed full confidence that a verdict on Panama Papers would be announced on basis of authentic documents, presented by PML-N and truth would prevail. He said PTI has been resorting to media trial on the issue. Tariq said Imran Khan had indicated of compiling new documents as evidence against PML-N, while Sharif family had presented original documents in the court.

Imran Khan had also indicated that “real proofs” are abroad; Tariq Fazal said and urged Imran to bring these in the court.—INP