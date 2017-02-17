Commander S.L Navy discusses matters of professional interests with Air Chief Sohail Aman

ISLAMABAD: Commander Sri Lankan Navy, Vice Admiral R C Wijegunaratne called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and discussed with him matters of professional interests.

A delegation of Sri Lankan Navy headed by Vice Admiral R C Wijegunaratne, Commander Sri Lankan Navy visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday. The distinguished guest was received by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.On the arrival of Commander Sri Lankan Navy, a smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented the guard of honour.

The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

Later on, the honourable guest was introduced to Principal Staff Officers of PAF. He also called on Chief of the Air Staff, PAF, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest. Later on, both the dignitaries exchanged the souvenirs with each other.—INP