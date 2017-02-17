COAS meets troops, interacts with tribal elders Mohmand, Bajaur agencies

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Mohmand and Bajaur agencies on Thursday.

He met with troops and had interaction with tribal elders. He also met the kins of those who embraced martyrdom during yesterday’s terrorist attack at Ghalanai and offered respects and condolences.

He lauded LEAs at Mohmand, especially Levis for thwarting yesterday’s suicide attack minimizing the loss of lives. He also appreciated troops for effectively responding to cross border attack from Afghanistan on Pakistani post last week. He said that cooperation between our brave citizens, Army, LEAs and intelligence agencies is cornerstone of our success against terrorism. He said that terrorists are trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan and are attempting to spread doubt and despondency in our society. We all collectively shall fail their desperate maneuvers. He said that efforts to ensure that our soil is not used against any other country shall continue and expect from others to reciprocate in same manner. Hostile agencies should avoid playing with regional peace and stability as we reserve the right to respond, despite our current policy of restraint. He assured local tribes that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to improve infrastructure in FATA including roads, health, education and community development projects. Army fully supports initiatives for mainstreaming of FATA being undertaken in accordance with the wishes of the people, COAS concluded. Commander of Peshawar Corps Lt General Nazir Ahmed Butt and other senior Army and FC officials were also present at the occasion.—APP