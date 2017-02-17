Blast in Lal Shahbaz shrine leaves over 72 dead in Sehwan

SEHWAN: At least 72 people have been killed and over 150 injured in a suicide attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan on Thursday evening.

There are conflicting reports about casualties. Taluka Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Moinuddin Siddiqui has said at least 72 bodies and scores of injured have been brought to the hospital.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police in Sehwan said a suicide bomber entered the shrine through its Golden gate. The attacker blew himself up after throwing a grenade, which failed to explode, he said.

The explosion took place in the area where dhamaal (a Sufi ritual) was being performed after evening prayers.

A large number of devotees, from across the country, frequent the shrine on Thursdays as it is a popular day to visit Sufi shrines.

An emergency has been declared in all hospitals of the area, with the injured being shifted to Liaquat Medical Complex Jamshoro and the sub-district hospital.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed that immediate assistance be provided to civil authorities. Army contingents have been dispatched along with medical personnel. Combined Military Hospital Hyderabad has also been alerted to receive casualties.

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft has been tasked to to airlift the injured from Nawabshah airport, while a navy helicopter will airlift the injured from Sehwan and its surrounding areas, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The ISPR also added that the armed forces have placed all required resources to facilitate the rescue effort. Pakistan Army and Rangers are also assisting with rescue efforts at the site. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has phoned the senior civil and police officials of the district and instructed them to reach the shrine. The chief minister said he has directed rescue teams to reach the spot of the attack.

“Doctors from Jamshoro, Nawabshah and Hyderabad have been sent to Sehwan,” added Shah. He also said security has been tightened at all shrines across the province. Sehwan is Shah’s constituency. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, condemning the blast, said that an attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar is an attack on the progressive and inclusive future of Pakistan.

“The Sufi people predate Pakistan’s history, and played an important part in the struggle for its formation,” he said.

“An attack on them is a direct threat to Jinnah’s Pakistan and will be dealt as such,” the PM was quoted as saying in a statement released by his media office in Islamabad.

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, in his message of solidairty, said, “Sindh is a land of the Sufis. The terrorists have targeted the devotees to achieve their nefarious designs.”

“This attack tantamounts to attack on the entire nation.”

Earlier today, an explosive device had targeted an Army convoy in the Awaran area of Balochistan, killing three soldiers.

On Feb 15, a suicide bomber struck in Mohmand, killing three personnel of the Khasadar force and five civilians. The attack was claimed by Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) The same day, a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into a vehicle carrying judges in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Phase 5 area, killing the driver and injuring its four other occupants. The attack was claimed by the TTP too. On Feb 13, a suicide bomber had struck a protest on Lahore’s Charing Cross interchange, killing 13 and injuring 85.

The attack had happened right outside the gates of Punjab’s Provincial Assembly.

The attack was claimed by the Jamat-ul-Ahrar faction. On the same day, two personnel of Balochistan’s bomb disposal squad were killed as they attempted to defuse an explosive device planted under the Sariab Road bridge in Quetta, the provincial capital.

The last attack on a shrine of a Sufi mystic took place on November 12, 2016, when a suicide bomber struck the shrine of Shah Norani in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, where at least 52 people were killed and 102 were injured.

The explosion had also taken place at a spot inside the Shah Noorani shrine where the dhamaal was being performed.

At the time of the blast, there were at least 500 people gathered at the spot to observe the ritual.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.—Agencies