Three dead as container overturns in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people including a woman died when a container fell down the Qayyumabad bridge in Karachi on Thursday. The container first crushed a motorcyclist, then a security guard and finally hit a woman.

Rescue sources said that the accident took place as the container went out of control of the driver due to over speeding.

The driver however escapade from the scene. Police said that it would be their effort to arrest the driver and find out to which company it belongs. They would also see if the container went out of control due to breaks failure.